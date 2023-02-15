Philip Norton honored through new scholarship

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation announced a new scholarship in honor of the longtime Edgartown moderator, Philip J. Norton Jr. The $12,500 scholarship will be for a post-secondary student planning to enter public service.

Norton, who passed away in November, was the town moderator for 43 years. He was also a longtime trustee and former chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank board of trustees.

A release from the charitable foundation said that Norton had a lifelong commitment to community service, including helping to create the Vineyard Preservation Trust, serving as a Dukes County commissioner, and founding the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

The deadline for applying for the new scholarship is the end of the day on March 15. Applications are available at mvbank.tfaforms.net/53.

According to the release, applicants should be enrolled in an accredited program of post-secondary or postgraduate education with a “focus on contributing to Dukes County in a public or social service role.”

The $12,500 award is a part of the $250,000 the foundation funded in scholarships in November.

The release also invited local high school students to apply for one of the foundation’s six annual $12,000 college scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded to four Martha’s Vineyard residents and two Falmouth residents in four installments of $3,000. The selection process is based on academic merit, employment history, financial need, leadership skills, character, and community service.