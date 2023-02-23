Catboat Coffee Co. sails into Tisbury Marketplace

A new eatery called Catboat Coffee Co. is coming to Tisbury Marketplace.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Tisbury select board held a public hearing to consider awarding a common victualler license to the company, which is required for all commercial food service providers.

Catboat Coffee Co. co-founder Morgan Schroeder said the eatery will be a year-round, grab-and-go coffee shop. Although there will be no indoor seating, Tisbury Marketplace manages some cafe tables on the deck and picnic tables by Lagoon Pond.

“We’re going to combine specialty beverages, Lebanese sandwiches and dips, and a rotating selection of artisanal cheeses, Island-made crafts, and we will be a culinary destination that celebrates the iconic New England sailboat, the catboat,” Schroeder said, who grew up sailing catboats with her family in Edgartown Harbor.

The eatery is set to be established at 79 Beach Road units B11 and B12, which the ownership team acquired in December of 2021. Schroeder said interior renovations were recently completed by D. Best Construction and next door business Hutker Architects. “Nothing was done to the exterior facade,” Schroeder said.

The board had no questions and there were no public comments.

Tisbury select board executive assistant Elena DeFoe said the only paperwork remaining for the coffee shop was the completion of the fire inspection.

The board unanimously approved awarding Catboat Coffee Co. its license, but will hold onto it until the property passes the fire inspection.

“I look forward to having coffee at … Catboat Coffee,” board chair Roy Cutrer said. “I’m not sure what a Lebanese sandwich is, but I’m looking forward to finding out what that is, too.”

In other news, Tisbury received a AA+ bond rating from Standard & Poor’s. According to town treasurer Jon Snyder, this “very positive” report related to the second $26 million bond for the Tisbury School project the town will issue.

The board unanimously appointed Jameson Rose as a Tisbury Police patrol officer. Meanwhile, the board voted 2-0 to temporarily appoint board member Abbe Burt to the water resources committee until an at-large member could be appointed. Burt abstained from voting.