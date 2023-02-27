Sharon L. Barton

On Wednesday evening Feb. 8, 2023, Sharon L. (Cyr) Barton had a massive cerebral infarction at home. She was admitted to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center and then to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence. In the presence of her family and grandchildren, who were the love of her life, she died Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, 2023.

Born Sunday, August 10, 1947, a lifelong resident of New Bedford. She loved summering at her favorite home on Martha’s Vineyard in Oak Bluffs.

She leaves behind her husband James E. Barton, their children, Jennifer L. (Barton) Dutra, husband Jaymison W., their children, Maranda Joy R.N., Lexi Jayne, Baron Jaymison Dutra. Melissa A. Barton-Houlihan, husband Kevin P., their children, James Barton-Souza MSIV, fiancé Jake G. Tucker, Ella Caroline, Cooper Patrick Houlihan. Amy L. C. (Barton) Demanche, husband Matthew G., their children, Mikayla Paige, Carly Taylor, Maddie Lynn Demanche, brother Peter C. Cyr, wife Mary Ruth, aunt of Lara Cyr Souza, daughter Sophie, Adrian Boucher, wife Megan, Karen E. (Berube) DiPersia, children Sofia Paladino, Vanessa, Gaetano DiPersia, brother-in-law Ronald Boucher. She was predeceased by her parents Armand J. and Lucille M. (LeBlanc) Cyr, brother David A. Cyr, Godparents Loretta J. (Cyr) Boisvert, husband Roland A., paternal grandparents, Alexis J. and Blanche (Houde) Cyr, maternal grandparents, Dr. Clarence A. LeBlanc, wife Fortunate A. (Dessaint) LeBlanc, and Catherine T. “Kay” (Costa) LeBlanc, sisters-in-law, Lucille (Pelletier) Cyr-Boucher, Gail F. (Barton) Berube, husband Paul, and nephew Jon L. Berube.

Flowers are welcome or remembrances may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904-9826.

A funeral Mass officiated by the Rev. Brian J. Harrington was held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1359 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford, Tuesday morning. The burial service followed. For online tributes visit waring-sullivan.com.