Vernon Harris, 70, of Oak Bluffs died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia V. Harris.

His funeral service will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.