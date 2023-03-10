$1.3 million grant to address food insecurity on the Island

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation has received a $1.3 million grant to address food insecurity issues brought on by the pandemic.

The grant is from the federal CARES Act, and is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Massachusetts Community Block Grant program.

The grant arrives as food insecurity continues to rise on the Island and across the region, and as extra funding from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — a federal food program — is due to run out this month, raising additional concerns.

The community foundation has been working with Island Grown Initiative and the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, supporting their respective food equity programs.

Island Grown Initiative runs the Island Food Pantry.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club has recently launched a small food pantry at the Club, and offers prepared meals to its members, the majority of which are low or moderate income individuals.

“This is an exceptional award, and the timing couldn’t be better,” said Paul Schulz, the Vineyard Foundation’s executive director. “It allows us to build upon the 2021 $1.2 million grant that was targeted to food insecurity and will be exhausted by the end of March. This new investment in feeding our neighbors will take these agencies through June of 2024.”

Members of the boys and girls club and Island Grown Initiative welcomed the funding as well.

“We are so grateful to the community foundation for seeking this critical support,” said Rebecca Haag, IGI’s executive director. “Just this month, families receiving SNAP benefits are seeing a significant drop in their monthly assistance. And it comes at a time when our client base has doubled in just the last year.”

The boys and girls club provides families with a conduit of care that connects them with community partners to ensure they are holistically supported, including food access, as being made possible through this grant.

Executive director of the club, Dhakir Warren, explains, “While the club has a longstanding reputation of supporting youth, our food security program is playing an increasingly instrumental role in ensuring Island youth and families across the Island are being supported holistically and have consistent access to healthy and nutritious meals.”