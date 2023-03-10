MVC approves Outermost Inn steel canopy

Owners of Aquinnah’s Outermost Inn were granted approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday evening to make minor changes to the well-known establishment.

Brought to the commission by owner Hugh Taylor, the project calls for the construction of a permanent corrugated steel canopy atop an expanded patio for the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

Taylor had previously told commissioners that he’d seen an increase in patrons preferring outdoor seating over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was decided that an expanded area with a more structurally sound awning would be ideal. Similarly, it’d become a hassle to maintain the fabric covering in poor weather, he said.

“We hope to achieve an open feel similar to the roof structure employed at the Tabernacle with open web steel trusses, arched bays of corrugated steel and fine steel uprights as vertical support,” a letter from Taylor to the MVC reads.

Considered a modification to a previous development of regional impact (DRI), the request also involves satisfying a number of conditions placed on the project upon MVC approval in 1991, which have since been unfulfilled.

This includes the increase of the restaurant’s seating capacity to 67 from the approved 34, and an expanded parking area to an abutting lot to accommodate nearly double the amount of cars on site.

“It appears certain things have been done since 1991 for which there was no approval,” commission chair Joan Malkin said.

Some commissioners raised concerns about reviewing the modifications when there were changes made on site that were not in compliance with the original conditions.

But the commission’s Thursday unanimous approval supersedes that of the original 1991 modification, putting Taylor now in compliance, commission chair Joan Malkin explained.

Commissioner Brian Smith noted it would behoove the commission to assign someone to oversee compliance of conditions put on approved projects.