SSA trip consolidation cancels ferries

Three Steamship Authority trips on the Vineyard Haven-Woods Hole route have been canceled due to “trip consolidation.”

These are the 4:05 pm Woods Hole ferry, 5:20 pm Vineyard Haven ferry, and the 6:30 pm Woods Hole ferry.

According to Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll, these trips were canceled because they could allow passengers with vehicles to get on another scheduled trip. He said passengers, including those without vehicles, were notified to make sure they could go on an earlier boat if they could.

“We do it out of a matter of efficiency,” he said, adding that the sparsely populated ferry trips are also done regularly.