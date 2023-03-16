Art Class: 2023 Scholastic Awards

1 of 24

Congratulations to the following 18 MVRHS students for winning a total of 23 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards. Students received accolades in media, including ceramics, photography, digital art, and “expanded projects” (a new category involving interactive and installation art). Four students — Isabel Carreno-Vogt, Jonathan DeOliveira, Walter Prescott, and Samantha Warren — won the coveted Gold Key awards, which means their work will go on to New York City for the national competition in the spring. There was also a Charter School winner, senior Matti Floyd.

M.V. Regional High School awards

Gold Keys

Walter Prescott (also a silver)

Jonathan DeOliveira

Samantha Warren

Isabel Carreno-Vogt

Silver Keys

Caleb Dubin

G.G. DeBlase (“Expanded Project” category)

Beth Jennings (also an honorable mention)

Parker Bradlee

Jenna Hathaway

Layslla de Oliveira

Rodeo Purves-Langer

Xavier Clarke

Walter Prescott (also a gold)

Honorable Mentions

Olivia MacPherson

Mack Searle (two awards!)

Beth Jennings (also a silver)

Tatiane Marcelino

Isabella Merriam (three awards!)

Jocelyn Baliunas

Hannah Murphy

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards date back to 1923 and have a noteworthy roster of past recipients including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Robert Redford, and Kay WalkingStick.