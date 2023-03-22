Court report: March 6 – 16, 2023

March 6

Nicole S. Cleary, Edgartown; 40, assault on family/household member, assault and battery on family/household member, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 13

Nicholas Banda, Vineyard Haven; 39, leaving the scene of property damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Craig S. Rozario, New Bedford; 45, trafficking in 18 grams or more, but less than 36 grams, of cocaine: continued to probable cause hearing with further condition to check with probation three times a week.

Benjamin C. Stafford, Oak Bluffs; 41, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition to abide by active restraining order conditions.

Ashley R. Artis, Warren, N.J.; 35, abandoning motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

March 16

Isaias Goncalves, Vineyard Haven; 66, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by March 20.

Carlos R. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; 51, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Leonardo Miranda, Vineyard Haven; 32, third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Meirilucia Nunes, Vineyard Haven; 41, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gabriel D. Vieira, Vineyard Haven; 19, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.