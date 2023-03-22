Third warmest winter on record for Martha’s Vineyard

It was the warmest winter on record this year for Massachusetts, going back as far as the 1890s.

The National Weather Service reports that the average temperature for the state was 33.7° from December until February.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Loconto says that was 5.2° above the normal winter temperature in Massachusetts.

The weather service has been keeping average temperatures since 1896.

More locally, Martha’s Vineyard had the third warmest winter on record. The average temperature — based on a weather station in Edgartown — was 39.1°. That’s just below the warmest temperature ever recorded on the Vineyard, 39.6° during the 2011 and 2012 winter.

The Edgartown weather station has been recording the temperatures since 1947.

The station also reported the warmest January on record, when the average temperature was just over 40°.

The average temperature is measured by adding the high and the low of a day over the 90-day winter period, and then dividing by two.

It was also a record for the Eastern region of the state, which includes the South Shore and South Coast, as well as the Cape and the Islands. The weather service says that it was the second warmest winter on record at 36.8°. The record was set during the 2016 and 2017 winter, when the average temperature was 36.9°.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a press release with other notable weather partners for the winter. On Feb. 3, the temperature at Mount Washington dropped to −47°, with a wind chill of −108°F — the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the U.S.