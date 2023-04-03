Charter school putting on “Witch’s Princess”

1 of 10

Students from Kindergarten to 12th grade at the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School are producing the play, “the Witch’s Princess,” as the school’s annual production.

The play is a comedy and adventure exploring what happens when the queen is dead, the kingdom is cursed, and the only way to lift the curse is to slay the witch.

As the story goes, the princess’s father, the king, offers her hand in marriage to a knight, when she decides to sneak out of the castle and get rid of the curse herself. She assembles a crew of monsters in myth and legend to help, but she soon discovers the monsters aren’t what they appear, and neither is the witch, or the curse, or the kingdom.

The show will be performed at the Grange Hall on Thursday, April 6 at 6 pm, Friday, April 7 at 6 pm, and Saturday, April 8 at 2 pm & 6 pm.