Youngsters reel ’em in at trout tournament

1 of 16

The youngsters were the big winners at this year’s Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club Trout Tournament, held on Saturday.

The event was held at Duarte’s Pond in West Tisbury, and organizers at Coop’s Bait and Tackle say that about 100 anglers came out for the annual event. Some got there well before the sun rose.

Nine-year-old Tyler Arieta landed the biggest trout of the day, with a 14.5-inch brook trout. And 13-year-old Jax Trott caught the biggest fish of the day, with an over-18-inch pickerel. He was the winner at last year’s event as well, when he reeled in a 17-inch pickerel.

The club awarded both Tyler and Jax a bike, rod and reel, and a print of their winning fishing.

But it was the age group 3 to 8 that was the only group with top finishers in first, second and third place. Top-place finisher Latham Kurth landed a 14.5-inch brook trout, McCabe Nedow came in second, and Maple Kaeka rounded out the age group in third place.

For the 9-to-11 group, Miles Maciel won it with a 12-inch rainbow trout; and for the 12-to-14 age group, Connor Gigler won it with a 11.5-inch rainbow trout.

Coop’s owner and organizer, Coop Gilkes, said it was a good turnout for anglers, but the cool weather likely slowed down the fishing. “We had plenty of children, plenty of hot dogs, and plenty of hot chocolate,” Gilkes said after the tournament. “But the fishing was very slow.”

He said that he showed up at the pond by about 4:15 in the morning and the gauge was reading 31°. Still, he said, it was a good day, especially for the youngsters.

He gave a special thank-you to all the vendors who helped bring the annual event together.