Juneteenth, Cranberry Day on Aquinnah special town meeting

Aquinnah is holding a special town meeting to tackle just five articles, including one that would fund a feasibility study for the renovation or rebuild of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

The special town meeting will take place at the Aquinnah Town Hall on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 pm.

Aquinnah’s annual town meeting is scheduled for May 9, when the town and high school budget will be before voters.

On Wednesday, the $2 million MVRHS feasibility study will be front and center on the warrant. Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury and Chilmark have already approved funding the study.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) has accepted the high school project into its program. The MSBA could pay for a significant portion of the study and overall project, but they require the feasibility study to begin.

Meanwhile, Aquinnah voters will also decide whether to approve an amended regional agreement for the high school.

Also, voters will be asked to officially recognize Juneteenth on June 19th, and Cranberry Day on the second Tuesday of every October. Cranberry Day is a tradition of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). Voters will also determine whether to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Voters will also be deciding on a couple of potential zoning bylaw amendments. One would exempt certain auxiliary apartments from rental limitations; the other would exempt some town-owned buildings from some town regulations.

The special town meeting warrant is available on the Aquinnah town website.