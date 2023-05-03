Ag Society to house farmers in Paul Jackson homestead

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society will be using a recently donated property to help Island farmers with year-round housing.

The Anthiers Way property in Edgartown was owned by iconic Island farmer Paul Jackson, who

died about a year ago.

Jackson left the property to the Agricultural Society with the intention that it continue being used for agricultural purposes.

The Ag Society board of trustees voted to accept the gift, and a deed was filed in April.

“The Agricultural Society is deeply grateful for Paul Jackson’s commitment to Island farming as a longtime homesteader, loyal fair exhibitor, and friend of the Agricultural Society,” a release from the society states.

The one-acre property includes a three-bedroom house, two large vegetable gardens, and an array of fruit trees.

The gift will allow the Agricultural Society to further its mission since 1859 of supporting farmers and agricultural ways of life on the Island.

In an effort to assist farmers with housing needs, the Agricultural Society is planning to rent out the house to farmers for the season while it considers the best long-term use for the property.

Jackson was a famed farmer on the Island. According to The Times’ archive, he collected hundreds of ribbons from the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair over the years. He would bring his exhibits in by the wheelbarrow-full, and he would get his own table in the Ag Hall.