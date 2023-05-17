Free firewood in Edgartown this Saturday

Islanders can get their hands on free firewood while helping Navigator Homes of Martha’s

Vineyard and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Workforce Housing Project in Edgartown, according to a press release.

Lot clearing is taking place on Monday, May 15, and trees cleared for the project will be made available for the public, the release states. The first stockpile of firewood will be available on Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Those interested should enter via the access road at 490 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. The stacks of wood will be in a fenced area to the west of the entrance.The firewood will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

The release states that more firewood might be available on Saturday, May 27, but this will depend on supply after the first pickup day.

The wood will be provided as is, in four-foot lengths, and there will be no cutting or splitting of wood on the property, according to the release.