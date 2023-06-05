Oak Bluffs committee exploring downtown paid parking 

Oak Bluffs financial advisers are exploring the possibility of adding paid parking meters downtown as they look at different ways of generating revenue for the town.

Members of the Oak Bluffs Finance and Advisory Committee say the parking spots could generate approximately a half million dollars during the summer season by charging $2.50 an hour on about 300 parking spaces they’ve identified in the area; they say that’s with little upfront costs.

The FinCom hasn’t officially recommended the idea, but committee members pitched it as a possibility during a joint meeting with the town’s select board last week.

FinCom member Bob Malecki said he performed an informal census around the downtown area when looking into the parking suggestion. He identified close to 350 spaces that could be turned into paid parking during the summer months.

Malecki said that there would be very little upfront costs on the idea, aside from parking signs. He also recommended using a mobile-based app that could charge people when they haven’t paid for additional time.

Malecki said that the Town of Tisbury has developed an app for their parking meters and says that it’s been working great.

There was some hesitation from the select board and town officials at Thursday’s meeting. Town administrator Deborah Potter said that a comprehensive review of the parking would be required before making any changes. She said that parking is already limited for employees of local businesses. Potter recommended that the town’s Roads and Byways Committee be included in any discussions about the paid parking. Some FinCom members had expressed hesitation getting the advisory committee involved, noting that they meet infrequently.

Others present Thursday recommended that veterans, seniors, and residents be exempt from any chargers if the select board does pursue the proposal.

FinCom chair Sherry Countryman said that idea is not a recommendation at this point, but the committee wanted to pitch the proposal to the select board as a potential revenue generator.

The committee is also exploring consolidating some town departments, like staff at the library and the Council on Aging. Countryman also said that they are looking into charging a 3 percent community impact fee on short term rentals like AirBnBs.