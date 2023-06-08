Holmes Hole Sailing announces summer season

The Holmes Hole Sailing Association is set to kick off its summer season of races in Vineyard Haven Harbor and Vineyard Sound.

All are welcome to sign up and join in the competition, from beginning sailors to old salts.

Races are held on Thursday evenings at 5 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Racing begins with the annual Tune-Up Race on Sunday, June 18, at 2 pm. Thursday evening racing will commence on June 22, with a 5 pm start.

The association always welcomes new sailors. The more, the merrier. They race as one division, with a handicap system. The Vineyard Haven Yacht Club has again graciously offered to open its kitchen for dinner on the porch following the Thursday night race, providing a perfect spot for post-race camaraderie and the presentation to the winner of the highly prized HHSA mug.

Full details on joining HHSA, along with schedules and races, can be found at holmeshole.org.