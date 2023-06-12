Vineyard House awarded Realtor Foundation grant

The Vineyard House nonprofit received a $1,000 grant from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors’ Charitable Foundation.

The Vineyard House plans to use the grant to help subsidize rent for its residents. Currently, Vineyard House charges a $260 security deposit and $130 a week in rent.

Vineyard House, located in Vineyard Haven, is the Island’s only sober living facility. The program provides housing for Island men and women in need of a structured living environment while they are in the early stages of recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.

Vineyard House can accommodate up to 25 residents. It has a minimum six-month commitment for its residents, and residents are encouraged to live there for at least a year. Residents are expected to work, attend 12-step meetings and otherwise contribute to the community.

The Vineyard House worked with the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors (CCIAOR) to be eligible for these funds. Dawn Bellante Holand of Sandpiper Realty sponsored Vineyard House’s grant application.

Founded in 1991, the Foundation has given over $600,000 in grants.