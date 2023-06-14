Patricia Bergeron honored for Portuguese Heritage Day

On Tuesday, June 13, at the State House, Representative Dylan Fernandes presented Patricia Bergeron with a 2023 Heritage Day of Portugal award.

Bergeron was nominated for her contributions to the Portuguese American community on Martha’s Vineyard.

Bergeron, recently retired, worked at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for 47 years. She is a longtime member of the Holy Ghost Association of Martha’s Vineyard, also known as the Portuguese-American Club. Since 1975, she has served on the club’s board of directors. She was president of the club for 22 years.

Bergeron was the chief organizer of the annual Feast of the Holy Ghost, as well as being a part of several committees such as the scholarship and benevolent committees.

“Tricia’s countless years of volunteerism and service represent the best of our Island community,” said Fernandes. “Her tireless dedication to the Portuguese American community has made a profound impact on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Bergeron was one of 18 Massachusetts nominees to be recognized at the 2023 annual Day of Portugal event.