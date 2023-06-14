A time for celebration, reflection  

1 of 4

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday celebrated across the country on June 19.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times sat down with several local leaders in the African American community for a video story that documents their experience and understanding of Juneteenth, why they celebrate it, and how people can celebrate it.

It commemorates and recognizes the end of slavery. The origins of Juneteenth trace back to 1865, when Union soldiers, led by Major Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the Civil War had ended, and all enslaved individuals were now free.

Juneteenth holds particular significance, as it symbolizes the belated arrival of freedom and the resilience of African Americans throughout history. It serves as a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought against slavery and oppression, and it honors their contributions to the nation’s progress.

Carrie Tankard, the co-founder of the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard (AAHT MV), believes that celebrating Juneteenth is a way of honoring her ancestors, who fought selflessly for their freedom. “I celebrate Juneteenth because of the people who don’t realize that they were the first ones to do it,” Tankard said. “The people in Galveston, Texas, didn’t know for two and a half years … that they had been emancipated. So they were not only enslaved, but they were the last to know that they were free.”

Larry Jones, director of outreach and docent tour guide along the Heritage Trail, shared his perspective during a tour of Oak Bluffs: “It’s a culmination of all the work that was done prior to that date. The work done by the abolitionists, the freedom riders, people like Paul Cuffe, Frederick Douglass, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, all abolitionists; all those people playing a role in trying to get the moral fabric of America to agree that slavery should not exist here and that all men should be free,” Jones said.

Toni Kauffman, the Vineyard chapter president of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), spoke about the organization’s involvement with the celebration: “Juneteenth to me symbolizes more than just a holiday, it symbolizes the being of African American history, and how we have been a part of this nation.”

There are a number of events planned for this weekend and Monday, June 19. That includes a tour of a replica of a ship that was taken over in a slave revolt; talks and film screenings; and other celebrations. Check out our Community and Calendar sections to learn more about these events.

“Juneteenth is going to be shared with everyone, and it’s a recognition of one of the major cultures of America.” –Elaine Weintraub, co-founder of AAHT MV

“I would say that it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate our history here on the Island, and then let people know our extensive history on the Island.” –Larry Jones, director of outreach and docent tour guide, AAHT MV

“It’s always been in other parts of the country. It’s been widely celebrated, with all sorts of events. A lot of the states keep parades and things like that. It just took them a while to decide to make it a national holiday.” –Carrie Tankard, co-founder of AAHT MV

“Now that it is a national holiday, I think that that will expand people’s knowledge of Juneteenth and how it is significant to the African American community” –Toni Kauffman, Martha’s Vineyard chapter president for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

“Today, I think they [enslaved people in Galveston, Texas] would’ve been vengeful and angry. Instead they were joyous and ready to start a whole new life. And I believe that they are actually the ones that started the Juneteenth celebrations that we continue on now.” –Carrie Tankard, co-founder of AAHT MV

“All over the world, there are people still enslaved. And we throw words around like ‘freedom,’ but what does freedom mean? The freedom to starve? The freedom to die? What does it mean? So I think that’s the important lesson of Juneteenth, and that’s for all of us.” –Elaine Weintraub, co-founder of AAHT MV

“Once you look at the history and realize that there was a segment of the African American population that did not know that they had been emancipated — that to me symbolizes a lot of what we are experiencing even today. Being able to express oneself and being able to be a part of the history of this nation is important, and we are a part of today’s history in this nation.” –Toni Kauffman, Martha’s Vineyard chapter president for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)