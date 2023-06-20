Harbor Fest debuts sandcastle contest

1 of 10

Despite rescheduling Harbor Festival to Sunday because of Saturday’s rain, organizers say the 31st annual event was a success.

“It was fantastic,” said Billie Jean Sullivan with the Oak Bluffs Association. She said that reports from artist vendors were all positive and there was a lot of foot traffic.

Sunday’s Harbor Fest included music, artist vendors, and food at Oak Bluffs Harbor. But new this year was a sandcastle-building contest held at the North Bluff Beach.

Kathleen Cowley helped organize the inaugural event. She said that they lost a few participants having had to reschedule with the rain, but overall it was a success.

Ribbons were awarded in several categories: The Best of the Beach category was awarded to the Jackson family for their interpretation of King Henry’s castle; the Best Family category was awarded to the Hall family for their Seaside Ferry Castle theme; and the Adult Champions went to Amy King, Sophie Heeden, Crystal Miranda and Erika Lowenthal for their Clam Castle.

Crowely said the contest was a lot of fun and is hoping the event will grow in popularity for next year.