Zack Rosenburg joins local hospital board

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital announced that Zack Rosenburg has been named the newest member of its board of trustees.

According to a release from the hospital, Rosenburg is the co-founder and CEO of SBP, a social impact organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery.

The release states he advocates for “disaster resilience, recovery policy, and system change” while “advising local, state, and federal officials in crafting effective long-term recovery programs.” This year, Rosenburg spent much of his time working on recovery and redevelopment efforts in Puerto Rico, and other disaster-impacted communities.

Rosenburg was named a 2018 Social Entrepreneur of the Year by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, New Orleanian of the Year by the New Orleans Times Picayune, and Champion of Justice by the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, and is a recipient of the Manhattan Institute Social Innovation Award.

Before founding SBP, Rosenburg was an E. Barrett Prettyman Teaching Fellow at Georgetown University Law Center, and ran an indigent criminal defense practice, according to the release. He received a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University and a J.D. from the American University Washington School of Law.

Rosenburg and his family live on Martha’s Vineyard.