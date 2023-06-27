Housing wins Land Bank support for former headquarters proposal

The old Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank headquarters on Main Street in Edgartown looks to become town-owned property

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission unanimously voted to accept Edgartown’s offer for the property over Dukes County, though the approval is contingent on voters at the next annual town meeting.

The property, located on 167 and 169 Main Street, was put out to bid earlier this year with an asking price of $1.55 million from government and nonprofit entities. Although the Land Bank received multiple inquiries, including a $2 million offer from a private individual, zero bids were submitted by the deadline, leading to questions on how to proceed selling the property and whether to place it on the open market.

Officials from Edgartown and Dukes County both approached the commissioners about potentially buying the property with plans for municipal employee housing and an office for the Dukes County Registry of Deeds, respectively.

Although Edgartown cannot outright purchase the property without approval from its voters, it could start an informal transfer process with approval from the select board. In a letter Edgartown sent to the Land Bank, the town offered to purchase the property at $1.55 million, contingent upon town meeting.

Edgartown’s budget and details about the acquisition process will be available in mid-September, including hearings with the town’s Capital Programs Committee and Financial Advisory Committee. The letter did not specify what use the building will serve, although it underscored that the property’s “advantageous location … offers numerous possibilities that will greatly benefit the residents of Edgartown.”

On the other hand, Dukes County — which still planned to use the property for the registry of deeds — was not able to outright offer the cash value asked by the Land Bank. According to a letter from the county, the county had “limited resources” at hand, but it would need approval from all six towns to borrow the amount needed to acquire the property. Otherwise, the county could enter into a long-term repayment agreement with annual installment payments. Either way, a cash deal is estimated to take around a year to establish.

Instead, the county offered a land swap. The letter states that the lots the headquarters are, according to the Edgartown Assessor’s records, assessed at a combined $1.46 million. The county offered two potential swaps: two vacant lots on Aero Avenue in Edgartown assessed at a combined $1.59 million, or a county-owned portion of Eastville Point Beach in Oak Bluffs assessed at $2.8 million. The letter proposed either of these areas could be used for conservation purposes.

Land Bank executive director James Lengyel said, according to town counsel, a competitive bid process was not needed in an intergovernmental transaction.

The commissioners leaned in favor of Edgartown’s offer, particularly because of the possibility of it becoming municipal employee housing.

“They feel they have a couple of different possibilities,” Aquinnah Land Bank commissioner Sarah Thulin said. “I like the aspect that they’re seriously considering this for staff housing, that this would in effect help the housing situation for the Town of Edgartown.”

Edgartown Land Bank commissioner Steve Ewing said, while he appreciated the county’s offer, the town’s need trumped the county’s needs, since year-round housing is the “premier need on the Vineyard.”

“In the couple of meetings I’ve had with the selectmen, the administrator, town counsel and the Island Housing Trust … they all are very keen on going forward with what they’re calling employee housing, year-round housing,” he said. “Preferably municipal employees like school teachers and police.”

Lengyel pointed out that if Edgartown’s offer was taken, the property would sit empty until the decision was cast by voters during the annual town meeting in April. “We’ll have to do a lot of checking to make sure there’s no mischief,” he said. Ewing responded saying the town will likely be a part of keeping an eye on the property if a contract was established.

Lengyel also said while there was a possibility for a special town meeting in the fall, he did not have high hopes considering the annual town meeting in April had trouble reaching a quorum.

Ewing advocated to decrease the asking price of the property, but some of the other commissioners voiced disagreement considering Edgartown isn’t lacking in funds and the Land Bank has its own bills it needs to consider, among other reasons. Lengyel also made a point that the Land Bank cannot provide what could be seen as a “subsidy.”

After choosing the town’s offer, the commissioners unanimously approved Land Bank officers to enter into a contract with the Edgartown Select Board reflecting the contingencies.