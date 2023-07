Edward Elliot Mayhew Jr., 82, of Chilmark, passed away on June 28, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Judy Gaby Low Mayhew.

He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Mayhew Hewitt, and son-in-law Michael Hewitt and daughter Sarah Mayhew Shipway; son-in-law Charlie Shipway; and grandchildren Kira and Tyler Shipway.

A graveside service was held at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark. A reception followed at the Chilmark Community Center.