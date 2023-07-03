Tisbury denies moped license

The Tisbury Select Board unanimously denied Island Adventure Rentals a request to rent mopeds, citing safety concerns for moped drivers.

The Board denied the request during a public hearing held on Wednesday, June 28.

Island Adventure Rentals have rented mopeds in the past, but owner Erin Leone told the board that she had to close the business during the COVID pandemic, and kept it closed for personal reasons. The application was for a new moped rental license.

She said that in the past, she has had no accidents from moped rentals. “I have a very good track record,” Leone said, adding she has a test track on the business property, located on 19 Beach Road.

Board member John Cahill underscored the number of accidents that involved mopeds on the Island. He displayed a list of 174 moped accidents involving an ambulance that occurred over a 10 year span on Martha’s Vineyard.

Board member Christina Colarusso, who has had to administer first aid at moped accident scenes in Chilmark, also pointed out safety concerns regarding the mopeds.

“This conversation is one piece of a bigger conversation about safety on Martha’s Vineyard,” she said, adding that Nantucket is also having a conversation around safety with bicycles.

Recently, a moped accident in Oak Bluffs led to a mother and a daughter breaking bones. Also, local state lawmakers have filed a bill aimed at banning mopeds in Oak Bluffs.

Additionally, Cahill said the business’ location on Beach Road was “very constrained” with a lot of traffic, to which Leone said safety measures were available to keep moped test drivers from hitting the main road.

Long-time Island moped critic Timothy Rich, the chair of the Moped Action Committee, also spoke out against the request at Wednesday’s hearing. A concern he brought to the table was whether the business had liability insurance in case a moped it rented was involved in an accident leading to something like property damage or personal injury to others. Leone said she planned to get the insurance after being awarded a license, although other necessary insurances were ready.

After further discussion, the board voted to deny the license.