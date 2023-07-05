Local Black Lives Matter chapter contemplates its future

The Martha’s Vineyard chapter of Black Lives Matter (MV BLM) is considering what path to take for its future.

A newsletter email from the group states that an “honoring of prior kneeling vigils” and brainstorming will take place on Sunday, July 9, at 10:30 am at the Chilmark library, or at the Chilmark Community Center if it rains.

Based on the email, this meeting could be a possible “last vigil” for the group. For those not on the Island, a Google Meets link is available at bit.ly/3JFuGDe for people to join virtually.