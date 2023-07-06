Commercial fireworks wash up on Chappy

Updated, July 6

About two dozen highly hazardous, commercial-grade fireworks shells have been recovered after washing up on Chappaquiddick.

Edgartown Public Safety Officials are asking members of the public to call 9-1-1 if they encounter more of the devices.

All of the known shells have been cleared from the beach, but officials say there is a possibility that more may wash up.

The shells are considered extremely hazardous.

In the event that the public comes across an unfamiliar object resembling the ones depicted in the accompanying photo, it is crucial to immediately contact emergency services at 9-1-1.

This prompt action will ensure that trained professionals can promptly and safely handle the proper disposal of the object

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said that an ongoing investigation suggests the shells were improperly disposed of following a fireworks show conducted by Central Maine Pyrotechnics. The Office of the State Fire Marshal today issued immediate threat suspensions to Central Maine Pyrotechnics and the individual who conducted the display, prohibiting them from conducting fireworks displays pending a hearing on July 26.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to Chappaquiddick Island yesterday afternoon after 25 unexploded shells were reported to have washed up on the beach. With the support and assistance of the Edgartown Fire Department, bomb technicians with extensive training and protective equipment recovered the devices, transported them to a safe location, and countercharged them.