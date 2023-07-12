Thanks to the MV Sharks

To the Editor:

We want to give a heartfelt thanks to Russ Curran, general manager of the MV Sharks, for his and his players’ generous and huge embrace at the July 2 Sharks game. At Russ’s direction, the evening was dedicated to our Island veterans — a night of honoring, thanking, and supporting them with events benefiting the MVCS Veterans Outreach Program. Russ’s leadership as GM was on full display that night!

The Sharks could not have been more helpful in aiding our efforts at the Silent Auction, and in their respect and generosity toward the veterans off the field. It was clear to all that Russ’s message to the players is to give back to the community. Thank you to all members of the Island community who donated their time and goods to the efforts. A great community night all around. We are so thankful to you all, and always, to our veterans. Thank you for your service!

Theresa Meehan

Edgartown