Matching donor boosts Vineyard Haven library fundraiser

The Vineyard Haven Public Library Building Fund, Inc. (VHPL BFI) announced a new $150,000 challenge grant to help the library reach its fundraising target to build an addition.

A press release from the library reads that an Island family offered a matching grant to help reach the fundraising goal by the end of the year.

For every $3,000 donated to the campaign now, $1,000 in matching funds will be donated, up to $150,000 in matching funds for $450,000 in new gifts.

The grant will be used to fund an addition to the library building, which will house an accessible, multipurpose community meeting room.

The VHPL BFI has raised more than $1.4 million of the $2 million goal so far. Additionally, Tisbury voters recently approved $1 million in funding for repairs and renovations for the existing library building.

The library says that repairs can be undertaken at the same time as the construction of the addition, saving cost and limiting interruptions to library services. The library hopes to begin construction in 2024, once funding has been secured.

This renovation will include environmental upgrades, and storage and meeting facilities. It will also include a renovated reading room, and a new interpretation of the Margaret Webster Shakespeare Garden.