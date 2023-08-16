Community Foundation seeking grant applicants

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation is open for grant applications from nonprofit organizations.

Applicants may choose to apply for a Community Grant, worth up to $10,000, or an Impact Grant, which ranges from $10,000 to $25,000.

During last year’s grant cycle, 35 Island nonprofits received $335,000 in funding.

According to the Community Foundation, appropriate grant requests could include new projects as well as continuing projects. The Community Foundation is open to all nonprofits that benefit the Vineyard, including the arts, community, education, environment, and health.

More information can be found online at marthasvineyardcf.org/community-grants. Applications are due by Sept. 21, with grants to be awarded in early November.