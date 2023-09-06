Rotary Club welcomes, sends off exchange students

The Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard recently celebrated two new exchange students, one who will be studying at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School this year, the other in France.

Paula Geschke, sponsored by a Rotary Club in Germany, will be enrolled this year at the Island regional high school. When asked what her impressions of the U.S. have been so far, she said, “I really like that your refrigerators have ice makers.”

Malika Khelalfa of Vineyard Haven has been sponsored by the Rotary Club of M.V. and will study her junior year at a high school near Paris, France.

Rotary Exchange Students spend the entire academic year living and learning in a foreign country.