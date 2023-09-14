A tool for housing municipal employees

Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden says that his staffing levels at the Island’s only jail are getting near critical levels. Some guards are working 12-hour shifts to make up for the shortage; administrators are having to pull shifts in the jailhouse, and he worries about the number of staffers he has for the Island’s communication center.

“We are bare bones,” Ogden said in a recent interview.

As a result, the sheriff says that they’ve had to cut back on providing assistance to Island police forces on things like tactical response while they focus on their primary job at the jailhouse.

“A lot of the services we provide are in jeopardy,” Ogden said. “We have to think about what is the most important public safety we provide.”

It isn’t just the county jail with municipal staffing issues.

In Edgartown, there are some holes in town departments. Town administrator James Hagerty says it isn’t enough to impact services to the community. Not yet, at least. But he’s short staff in the highway department, police department, library, and the water and wastewater department.

“I’m not worried about a lack of services at this point,” Hagerty said. “In the future, TBD.”

This concern about the future and a lack of municipal employees has prompted Edgartown to look at purchasing the former Land Bank headquarters on Main Street. Funding for the purchase will likely go to town meeting in the spring.

But housing municipal employees through a town building has its difficulties. Some revenue streams have strings attached that restrict who can live in the publicly funded house.

Towns on the Island have relied on Community Preservation Act funding for housing. That’s a local option tax that funds housing, recreation, open space, and historic preservation. If Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding is used to develop housing, the rooms and units will be reserved to residents making 100 percent or less of the area median income.

But for municipal employees, they are generally excluded from those homes because they make too much money. But they don’t make enough money to afford the high housing costs on the Vineyard.

If towns are to use general funds for housing, there are far fewer strings attached, says Martha’s Vineyard Commission housing coordinator Laura Silber.

“Towns have a lot more options right now, if they are willing to designate local funding, like Nantucket,” Silber said.

While there’s been hesitancy on the Vineyard to use general funds for housing, Nantucket has recently dedicated a steady flow. Beginning in 2019, Nantucket voters approved around $70 million toward housing efforts. This is in addition to a recent approval of a $6.5 million permanent override at its town meeting.

But, state funding could play an important role when it comes to funding municipal housing. If state funding is used for a project, as many housing projects make use of state funding, a housing development can only give preference to 70 percent of the units during the first round of a lottery system.

And even after that first lottery system, that 70 percent preference goes away. In other words, if the town fills 70 percent of the town-owned property with municipal employees, and then one of those employees leaves, there’s no guarantee that the next renter in the property would be a municipal employee.

State senator Julian Cyr has filed a bill that could provide the option to give that 100 percent preference to residents of a town or municipal employees.

Cyr described it as a more technical solution compared to some of the more attention-grabbing housing solutions. While much of the attention on the state level has been on bigger items, like the real-estate transfer fee and the creation of a housing bank for the Vineyard, there are other, more routine and procedural items that offer some relief to Islanders as well. Like ensuring that towns can provide housing to municipal employees, like a 100-percent preference option for municipal employees.

“We’re trying to find a way to give towns an option,” Cyr said.

The housing law amendment is part of a larger bill that the local state senator filed three years ago and filed again in the most recent legislative session. The bill — called the An Act Relative to Attainable Housing in Seasonal Communities — intends to help not just the Cape and Islands, but other resort communities, like the Berkshires.

There are several pieces to the legislation that Cyr says will bolster housing efforts in these communities. As with cities that are especially designated as gateway communities, this would give resort communities a special designation as well. The designation would lead to things like establishing a property tax exemption for residents whose income is less than the area median income, or creating a city task force to investigate ways to limit permitting and zoning that may discourage creation of affordable housing. Both are proposed in Cyr’s bill.

Giving municipal workers that 100 percent preference for municipal housing is just one option with that special designation as a resort community.

“We are reaching a point where public safety, health, and the most rudimentary services are in jeopardy because we can’t find the workforce we need because of housing,” Cyr said, of the Cape and Islands.

He said that Gov. Maura Healy has been receptive to helping municipalities provide housing. During her visit to the Vineyard earlier this summer, the governor held a roundtable to discuss housing.

Island housing officials have also been receptive to the idea. Silber, with the Commission, says the Cyr bill is a starting point that will help towns deal with a lack of housing. Silber, too, says that the infrastructure that makes up-Island towns is in jeopardy without a better way to house municipal workers.

“We are losing municipal workers, which is threatening the collapse of infrastructure,” Silber said. “Municipalities can’t compete with private employers who can provide housing for their employees.”

Silber sees the 100 percent preference amendment as a way of leveling that playing field. Towns are currently at a disadvantage with businesses and nonprofits able to buy a property and house whoever they want.

There is some precedent for the 100-percent preference option to pass. Nantucket received special legislative permission to provide staff housing to operate the Island’s wastewater treatment plant. The town was having difficulty staffing positions to operate the facility, which requires around-the-clock care. Nantucket built a house on town property that provided four rooms; with the special state approval, all four rooms can go to wastewater employees. But that requires special legislative permission, which can take a while.

Housing director on Nantucket, Tucker Holland, is a strong supporter of providing this option to municipalities. He says that Nantucket has approximately 30 open positions at the island’s schools and town departments. Holland says that there are a similar number of openings at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

“The ability to provide housing to the folks teaching our kids and running our DPW and all of the different services we rely on daily here, it’s a very real problem,” Holland said.

The most striking example of municipal staffing struggles came during a large fire last summer, at the Veranda House, a historic inn downtown. Because it’s difficult to find housing, many of Nantucket’s firefighters live off-island and commute. The Veranda House fire required a full-force response. There was a fear that the fire could have jumped to other homes in the downtown area. Holland says that the Island was lucky that some firefighters, not with the Nantucket department, just happened to be on the island at the time.

“[The department] got some relief from firemen who happened to be visiting Nantucket, who jumped into action,” Holland said. “That is not a sustainable strategy.”

Nantucket has been looked at as a warning sign for Martha’s Vineyard. On Nantucket, the median house price is over $3 million.