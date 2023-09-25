Hospital announces flu vaccine clinic

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will hold its first flu clinic of the season on Thursday, September 28 from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. Flu vaccines will be available to patients 6 months and older, including the high-dose flu vaccine for patients older than 65.

COVID-19 boosters are not available. The hospital has yet to announce when those will be available.

Appointments for the flu shot can be made by selecting “Schedule an Appointment” in the Patient Gateway menu and then choose “Flu Shot.”

Patients are asked to enter through Entrance 4 at the hospital and follow signs that will lead to the clinic.

Flu vaccines are also being administered to patients that are scheduled for appointments with their primary care physicians.

Additional flu clinics will be held over the next few weeks.