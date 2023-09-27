Up-Island Council on Aging: October 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays.
Mondays
- 9:15 am: Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott
- 9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 2nd Monday at 1 pm: Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.
- 4th Monday: PediCare Clinic by appointment
- 7 pm: Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com
Tuesdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 11:30 am: Yoga with Kanta (Zoom), Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
- 2-5 pm: Bridge – Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.
Wednesdays
- 9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom), email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 10 am: Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!
- 2nd Tuesday: Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment: 508-477-4502
- 1:30 pm: MahJong – Chinese and American
- 3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm: ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, and so much more.
Thursdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 12:30 pm: Weekly Luncheon – please pre-register by Friday at noon for the next week’s meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.00.
Fridays
- 9:30 am: Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott
- 9:00 & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 1:00 pm: Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or a medium of your choice.
Special Events
- Soup & Scattergories: Monday, Oct. 2 at noon – pre-registration: 508-693-2896
- The Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, gives you the chance to review and make changes to your current Medicare coverage. Limited appointments available: 508-693-2896.
- Derby Fish Distribution: Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12 – call in the morning for pick-up time – distributed weekly for the duration of the Derby.
- Cider Stroll at Polly Hill Arboretum: Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2 pm
- Navigator Homes Information Session: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 pm.
- Martha’s Vineyard Ghost Stories with Holly Nadler: Monday, Oct. 30 at 2 pm.
- Horror Stories of Mexico City – Live Walking Tour: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween!) from 4 – 5 pm. This month will be Zoom-only, so give us a holler for the link.
The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!
Monthly Calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging or call 508-693-2896 for new updates.
Board Openings – The Town of West Tisbury seeks people who are interested in serving on the Board of the Up-Island Council on Aging. For more information, contact Jennifer Rand at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov, or call 508- 696-0102.