Up-Island Council on Aging: October 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays.

Mondays

9:15 am: Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

2nd Monday at 1 pm: Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.

4th Monday: PediCare Clinic by appointment

7 pm: Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com

Tuesdays

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11:30 am: Yoga with Kanta (Zoom), Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

2-5 pm: Bridge – Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom), email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am: Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!

2nd Tuesday: Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment: 508-477-4502

1:30 pm: MahJong – Chinese and American

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm: ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, and so much more.

Thursdays

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm: Weekly Luncheon – please pre-register by Friday at noon for the next week’s meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.00.

Fridays

9:30 am: Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott

9:00 & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom), 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1:00 pm: Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or a medium of your choice.

Special Events

Soup & Scattergories: Monday, Oct. 2 at noon – pre-registration: 508-693-2896

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, gives you the chance to review and make changes to your current Medicare coverage. Limited appointments available: 508-693-2896.

Derby Fish Distribution: Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12 – call in the morning for pick-up time – distributed weekly for the duration of the Derby.

Cider Stroll at Polly Hill Arboretum: Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2 pm

Navigator Homes Information Session: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 pm.

Martha’s Vineyard Ghost Stories with Holly Nadler: Monday, Oct. 30 at 2 pm.

Horror Stories of Mexico City – Live Walking Tour: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween!) from 4 – 5 pm. This month will be Zoom-only, so give us a holler for the link.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!

Monthly Calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging or call 508-693-2896 for new updates.

Board Openings – The Town of West Tisbury seeks people who are interested in serving on the Board of the Up-Island Council on Aging. For more information, contact Jennifer Rand at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov, or call 508- 696-0102.