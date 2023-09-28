Gay Head road race scheduled for Sunday

The Gay Head 10K Race Committee is inviting the public to the Run for the Light, now in its 10th year.

The in-person race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1, along a 6.2-mile route in Aquinnah, accompanied by a post-race feast, live music, and community celebration.

Proceeds from the race help fund repairs to the iconic 1856 Gay Head Lighthouse.

In 2015, the lighthouse was safely relocated 129 feet inland, away from the eroding Cliffs edge.

A press release from the race committee says that although the move was a success, ongoing maintenance and restoration efforts are necessary to ensure longevity for the lighthouse.

“Over the past few years, we have undertaken structural repairs to the masonry, safeguarding the integrity of its supporting structure,” the release states. “Sponsors like you have been instrumental in completing these crucial projects.”

Current work includes internal and external masonry repairs, replacement of the front door, and refurbishment of glass and metal bars in a lantern room.

The Gay Head 10K is certified by USA Track and Field.

This year’s Gay Head 10K road race is dedicated to Len Butler, “the man who moved the

Lighthouse,” as the race committee states. “He took on the massive task of relocating the Gay Head Light so future generations would never lose her constant and comforting presence. Len was an enthusiastic supporter of the race, rain or shine, always on the course to cheer on the runners. We honor his service to the town he loved.”