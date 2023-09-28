MVRHS sports highlights

Boys varsity soccer

The MVRHS boys varsity soccer team has picked up where they started last year, when they were state champs.

The boys in purple moved to 5 – 1 – 1 after their most recent back-to-back wins. MVRHS beat Bourne on Friday, 6 – 0, and then Sturgis West on Tuesday, 5 – 0.

“I’m happy with the way we’ve been playing,” Coach John Walsh told The Times. “We’re beating the teams we’re supposed to beat.”

Walsh said that standing out for the team has been senior co-captain Parker Bradley. “He plays the game the right way, and he plays really hard,” Walsh said. “He’s a big, imposing presence, and plays with an intensity that most don’t play with.”

Walsh also gave a shout-out to goalie Finn MacLeod, who had a number of shutouts in the early season.

Walsh said the next two weeks are make-or-break for the Vineyarders as they take on some stiffer competition. They’ll play Barnstable, Falmouth, and Milton, as well as Nauset Regional High School, the perennial team to beat.

Girls varsity soccer

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity soccer team has been equally as impressive this year, winning their last two games of the early season.

MVRHS beat Sturgis West 3-0 today at home on Tuesday for its fifth shutout of the season. The Vineyarders dominated the game, outshooting Sturgis 15 – 4.

The first goal came in the 21st minute, off a corner kick from Esme Colon to senior center back Samantha Warren for her first goal of the season. Sophomore Emily Coogan scored off a rebound, after a shot on goal from senior captain Elena Giordano.

Emily and Elena connected again early in the second half, with a seven-pass string that started in the Vineyard backfield. The defense also played strong to hold Sturgis off the board.

The varsity team was coming off a victory over John O’Bryant High School from Roxbury, where the Vineyarders won 7 – 0. Sophomore Sydney Bruguiere, senior captain Elena Giordano, Coogan, sophomore Reese Malowski, and senior Caroline Bettencourt all had goals in the contest.

The Vineyard faces a very tough Division 2 opponent this Saturday, Notre Dame Academy-Hingham, ranked fifth in the state by the Boston Globe.

Field hockey

The MVRHS varsity field hockey team has gotten off to a slow start, with many seniors on the sideline with injury, and some underclassman joining the varsity ranks. The girls lost to St. John Paul on Friday, 5 – 0.

Coach Rebecca Nutton said that five seniors were out, and three freshman were called up for just their third game of field hockey. “They stood up to the challenge really well,” Nutton said.

Playing especially well for the team has been senior captain Sofia Balsas-Fuentes, who has anchored the team on both the defensive and offensive ends as center midfielder. Junior Elaina Cacchiotti has been playing solid defense, and junior Charlotte Scott has been playing well on offense. “She has a lot of speed and a lot of vision,” Nutton said. “We’re hoping we’ll give her and the rest of the team more opportunities.”

The Vineyarders take on a combined Sturgis West and East team Thursday, Sept. 27.

Cross-country

The boys and girls cross-country teams took on Falmouth at home on Tuesday.

Girls won 15 – 50, taking the first five spots. Kellry Aredes, at 26:02, and Sophia Alves, 22:42, each recorded personal bests. Alexa Schroeder won the meet with a season best, 20:09. The girls team is now 1-1.

The boys, on the other hand, lost to Falmouth 40-21. Broden Vincent placed third, and Rodeo Purves-Lanbger took fourth.

Jonah Mafcher, 24:37, Enzo Reis, 24:56, and Greyson Hartzband, 23:39, all had personal bests at the meet.

“Once we get our team healthy, we should see even more improvement,” said Coach Joe Schroeder. “Otherwise, it was a big step up from our last meet.”

The track teams travel to Wrentham on Saturday for the Frank Kelley Invitational.