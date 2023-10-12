33rd annual CROP Hunger Walk fundraising underway

The 33rd annual Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk will be taking place on Sunday, October 15. The walk will start at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 1:30 pm.

The walk aims to raise funds to benefit those in need. In the past 32 years, the MV CROP Hunger Walk has raised $627,041 and was one of the “top walks” in the nation by accumulating $27,315 with 61st in the “Cream of the CROP” recognition, which recognizes the top 100 fundraising walks in the country.

“Our walk is rain or shine,” Woody Bowman, one of the walk organizers, said.

“In the face of the continuing needs of hungry people around the world, in our nation, and on Martha’s Vineyard, especially in a time of natural disasters, wars, and waves of refugees, we remain steadfast in our commitment to raising money in the fight against hunger through our annual hunger walks,” the event page reads.

So far, the Vineyard group raised $10,643 of its $30,000 goal this year.

Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will benefit the Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger for on-Island services. The rest of the funds will be given to Church World Services to be used for American and global food supply emergencies, agricultural training, livestock, wells and pumps, farm seeds, and farm equipment.

After the three-mile trek, walkers will be welcomed back to a “Walk Day Festival” with “music, food, and fun for all.”

People can still register online to walk as an individual or a team and set up a fundraising page. For assistance, contact Woody Bowman at mvcropwalk@gmail.com or 508-958-7058.

For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/45osDeR.

All online donations directly go to Church World Services. In-person donations by cash or check can be submitted on the day of the walk or to a team leader beforehand.