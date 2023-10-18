MVRHS sports highlights

Track and field competes under the lights

The Vineyard cross-country team was in action Friday evening at the Bob GlennonTwilight Meet, held at the Cape Cod fairgrounds in Falmouth.

The meet featured 2,600 athletes from MIAA Divisions 2 and 3. There were 11 races run under the lights, giving the athletes what Coach Joseph Schroeder called “a truly unique cross-country experience. In fact, the last race of the evening (Varsity D2 girls) started at 9:30 pm. A late night for sure, but well worth it.”

The Vineyard was represented in five races. Mackenzie Picco Flanders Heyman Tuminaro started the evening off in the 2.1-mile novice race. Mackenzie ran 18:24, and placed 70th out of 269 girls.

Greyson Hartzband ran the freshmen boys 2.1-mile race in 14:27, good for 162 of 256 runners. Jonah Mafcher ran his personal best (24:13) in the sophomore 5K. Paula Geschke ran 23:42 in the JV 5K, good for 72nd of 250.

The varsity Division 2 saw Rodeo Purves Langer run his best time, 18:11.9, as did Broden Vincent at 18:26. Alexa Schroeder ran her season’s best of 19:39 in the Varsity D2, good for 27th.

“All in all, a successful meet,” Schroder said.

Next up for the cross-country team is Cape Cod Academy today, Thursday, Oct. 18.

Girls soccer continues to roll

On Thursday last week, the MVRHS girls soccer team crushed Barnstable, 5 – 1: The first-half goals were scored by Sydney Bruguiere and Ava Townes; the latter came unassisted, off a rebound from a corner kick.

The first goal of the second half was scored by Eleanor Mone. Coach Matthew Malowski said she was sitting just outside the penalty area, and hit a line drive high above the keeper. Barnstable got one back early in the second half on a counterattack breakaway. But Malowski said that the Vineyard went into another gear, and buried two more shots to secure the win.

Ava got her second goal of the game, assisted by Emily Coogan, while Reese Malowski got her first goal of the season with a hard shot outside the box, assisted by Talia Macaferri.

Football

The Vineyard varsity football team evened out their season to 3 – 3 with a big win against the Monomoy Sharks last week, 28–20.

The Vineyarders are home this Friday when they host St. John Paul II for a nonleague battle. St. John Paul will be coming off a 13-0 loss to Nantucket.