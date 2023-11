Steamship to provide free passage to veterans

The Steamship Authority will provide free passenger service to all U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day on November 11.

All veterans, including active duty, military veterans, and retired military veterans, who have a valid military ID, honorable discharge or retired status can travel as a passenger for free on all Steamship Authority ferries.

On November 11, veterans can pick up their complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office prior to boarding.

Following a trial run in 2019, the Steamship Authority Board voted to make this promotion an annual Veterans Day event.