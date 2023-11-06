Girls soccer playoff run comes up short

The MVRHS girls soccer team playoff run came to an end on Sunday following a 3 – 0 loss to the number 4 ranked girls team in the state, Norwell.

Vineyard coach Matthew Malowski said the girls gave it everything they had and kept Norwell off the board for the entire first half. But the blue and yellow were able to get the Vineyard defense out of position and net three goals. Malowski said that the girls were able to make some counter attacks but ultimately couldn’t finish.

“Cana Courtney, assistant coach, and I could not have asked for more from these players,” Malowski said. “They got applauded by Norwell, earned their respect and their fans and never let up until the final whistle.”

Malowksi said they’ll miss their seniors next year, who include Georgia Magden, Paige Malowski, Elena Giordano, Caroline Bettencourt, Marin Gillis, and Samantha Warren.

“We give them our best and can’t wait to see the amazing things these girls accomplish,” Malowski said. “We thank our fans, our parents, and the entire Vineyard community for all the support we have received. We look forward to next season and best of luck to our winter and spring athletes.”

To advance to the second round in the playoffs, on Friday, the girls team beat Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School, 3 – 1.

Malowski said the Vineyard and New Bedford were knotted at 0 – 0 at halftime, but some adjustments to the offense provided the “special sauce” needed to break down the opposing defense.

The first goal of the game came from a pass down the right wing to Elena Giordano. Elena beat the last defender, going 1-against-1 with the keeper. The goalie initially made a nice save, but freshman Ava Townes crashed the rebound and netted the Vineyard’s first goal.

The subsequent goals came from nearly the same play, with both passes coming from Talia Maccaferri to Elena, who beat the last defender, again going 1-on-1 with the keeper on the near post, slotting both shots past the keeper to the far post.

Late in the game, New Bedford was able to beat a couple defenders and got a crossing shot that curled over the head of Vineyard goalie, Delilah Oliver.

But Malowksi said that the Vineyard controlled the game very well, and the Vineyard backline did a great job of closing down New Bedford’s top forward.