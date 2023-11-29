Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: December 2023

Thank you for helping Healthy Aging M.V. Celebrate 10 Years of Service

So many people and organizations to thank for participating and supporting Healthy Aging M.V. (HAMV) this fall as we celebrated our first 10 years of service to older adults.

Tree Planting: Thanks to Mahoney’s, Vineyard Gardens, and Middletown Nursery for donating trees and soil, and Conor Laffey and his team at the M.V. State Forest, for helping us plant 10 trees at Sanderson/Barnes Road. Special thanks to Sue Silk for spearheading the campaign and raising more than $20,000 in our first-ever fundraising event.

Healthy Aging Summit: Thank you to speakers Denise Schepici, M.V. Hospital; Mike Festa, AARP Massachusetts; Nancy Aronie, Chilmark Writing Workshop; Nancy Tutko, Sheriff’s Meadow; Lyndsay Famariss, Edgartown Council on Aging; Adam Turner, MV Commission; Cindy Trish, Executive Director of HAMV, and the entire HAMV Board of Directors, and others who jumped in at the last minute (you know who you are!). Thank you to the more than 100 attendees who shared their voices, concerns, and hopes for an age-friendly Island for the next 10 years. Thank you to Katryn Gilbert for her attention to detail, ensuring an overall stellar experience for all at both the tree planting and summit events.

Fundraising: Thank you to our financial supporters. It’s because of your generous donations, HAMV is able to build cross-Island coalitions around Older Adult Transportation, Digital Equity, Falls Prevention, and Advance Care Planning, and we can deliver programs like GoGoGrandparent, Home Safety Modification, Affordable Internet Days, and more.

For more information, and to make a year-end contribution, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.