Women’s club celebrates 125 years

To the Editor:

The Women’s Club of Martha’s Vineyard celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2023 with a program in March at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. This is the second oldest club on Martha’s Vineyard, and the oldest woman’s club on the Cape and Islands, and over the years its members have worked hard to enrich the Island anywhere there is need. They were early supporters of the Carnegie library, and early objectives included civic responsibility and philanthropy. The club’s motto was “Not for self, but for all.” The charter member’s names are ones that will be familiar: Worth, Mayhew, Norton, Pease, Deane, Coffin, Fisher, Peakes, Morse, Schofield, and Marchant.

It was tough sledding during the pandemic, but we have come out of it, and continue to grow. My one disappointment is that in spite of having been notified and given ample opportunity, neither of our Island newspapers chose to do a story on this momentous occasion.

Carolyn O’Daly

Edgartown