Noteworthy for 55+: January 2024

Community Programs

MVRHS Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are back every second Thursday. The next one is on Jan. 11, with 11 am seating. Enjoy a 3-course, gourmet, dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle is back! Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.