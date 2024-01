Areas in Tisbury experienced some electric power disruptions after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole around 1:30 pm on Monday.

The driver of a Silverado pickup truck “completely snapped” a pole located by the intersection of Clover Hill Rd. and Edgartown Road; the truck then became wedged between multiple trees, dispatched officers said.

The 25-year-old operator of the truck was transported by ambulance to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.