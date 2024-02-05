Childbirth disparities feature of Black History Month

A collaboration of Island institutions and civil action groups kicked off Black History Month at the Oak Bluffs Library on Saturday with a film and potluck brunch.

A sizable crowd gathered for the event, which was created through a partnership between the Vineyard chapter of Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), Martha’s Vineyard Museum, the Vineyard NAACP, and the library.

The main event for the gathering was a screening of “Saving Moms,” a PBS documentary looking at the inequity of access to maternity healthcare.

The film is by Dr. Bonnie Boswell, who joined the library gathering virtually as the keynote speaker.

In the film, Boswell mixes her own reflections and findings along with conversations with leading experts about why certain groups of women experience disproportionately higher mortality rates in pregnancy and childbirth in the country. She unravels the disparities and contributing factors and how local public health professionals are combatting this national crisis.

Black women in the United States experience 2 to 3 times the rate of maternal mortality than any other race or ethnicity. “Several years ago, I read an article in ‘The New York Times’ that said, ‘Why are Black mothers and babies in the United States dying at more than double the rate of white mothers and babies?’” Boswell explained. “The answer has everything to do with the lived experience of being a Black woman in America. As a Black woman in America, my hair was on fire. I was like, ‘What is going on here?’ Something’s going on here that’s not making any sense. And I just had to learn more. Why is this happening, and what can we do about it?”

Boswell highlights personal narratives in the film and discusses the issue with those on the front lines. Particularly memorable are findings from the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative. The collaborative found that physicians or nurses overlook vital signs and deny care; they delay treatment based on either poor diagnosis or the lack of awareness; and fail to listen to the patients themselves. Boswell also introduces us to individuals and organizations doing vital work to bridge the gap to address the inequity.

“You know, when you lose [the] ability to care about other people’s children, then you have a deeper problem than you might think because you’re losing your capacity to really become a fully engaged human being,” Boswell says at the film’s conclusion. “And so how we get to the root of that issue is what we have to think about in the deepest sense of it. We have to love other people’s children as though they were our own.” (You can view “Saving Moms” on the PBS website at https://www.pbs.org/video/saving-moms-utpctj/).

After questions from the audience, the morning ended with conversation as attendees feasted on the homemade potluck brunch.

Prior to the screening of “Saving Moms,” the Island nonprofits and action groups that brought the event together took a moment to share their mission statements, starting with ASALH. The organization is dedicated to promoting and preserving the history and culture of African Americans.

Heather Seger, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, joined the conversation virtually and spoke of the museum’s mission to inspire all people to discover, explore, and strengthen their connection to the Island and its diverse history.

“We believe Black history is American History and our Island’s history. By sharing the stories of African Americans who call this place home, both past and present, we can influence the next generation of Islanders to work toward a future that’s more inclusive and just,” said Seger.

Part of the slate of exhibits coming up this summer includes “Sailing to Freedom.” The exhibit will explore the Vineyard’s involvement in the Underground Railroad. The museum will also feature “The Stunt Family,” which tells the story of Hollywood stunt actors Richard and Kim Washington who paved the way for more equity in the film industry.

Vice president of the Island chapter of the NAACP, Rita Brown, told those gathered about the importance of the organization. She said the mission “is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, accelerate well-being, education, and economic security for all Black people and people of color.” Some of their offerings include a political action committee working on a St. Patrick’s Day program on microaggressions. Their Juneteenth event will celebrate Black chefs across the Island.

“I really encourage you to be part of democracy in the coming year,” Brown concluded. “We all have a lot of things that we do, but if we lose our democracy, I’m not sure they are going to matter. So, please participate.”