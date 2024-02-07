Applications for M.V. Bank Foundation scholarships are open

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation announces its annual scholarships are now open for applications. Local high school seniors are invited to apply for one of the foundation’s six annual $12,000 community scholarships. According to a press release from the bank, the scholarships will be awarded to four residents of Martha’s Vineyard and two residents of Falmouth, and will be paid in four equal installments of $3,000, with recipients to be announced at class night or graduation. The awards will be based on academic merit, extracurricular activities, employment history, financial need, leadership skills, character, and community service.

The Philip J. Norton Jr. Scholarship, for a post-secondary student planning a career in public service, is also open for applications. The scholarship, awarded to its first recipient in 2023, honors Philip J. Norton Jr., a longtime trustee and former chairman of the board of trustees for Martha’s Vineyard Bank. The release states that his commitment to community service included helping found the Vineyard Preservation Trust, serving as a Dukes County commissioner, and serving as the Edgartown moderator for 43 years.

Applicants for the Philip J. Norton Jr. Scholarship should be admitted to or currently enrolled in an accredited program of post-secondary or post-graduate education with a focus on contributing to the community in a public or social service role. Up to two scholarships, totaling $12,500, are available this year.

Over the past 15 years, Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to 70 local students. Eligibility details and applications are available at community.mvbank.com/college-scholarships. The deadline for all scholarship applications is 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 14.