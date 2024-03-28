Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: April 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
21 Wamsutta Ave.
Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3
oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging
Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom
All of our classes are live and in person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.
Monday
9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller.
Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY
Meeting ID: 732 230
Password: 027340
Thursday
9 am, Exercise with Bill White
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09
Meeting ID :890 5226 6998
Password: 474213
Friday
9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09
Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394
Password: 188397
April 2024 Highlights
Daily
- Coffee and Tea, 9 am – 3 pm
Mondays
- Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, April 1 and April 22, 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Tuesdays
- Town Wellness Clinic, 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Peticare with Darci, 10 am, April 2 and April 16. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.
- Oak Bluffs Council on Aging Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl & Bistro. For Oak Bluffs seniors, 11:15 am – 1:30 pm. Please call Rose to sign up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.
- Knitting with Gloria Belushi, 1 – 3 pm. Come to meet other knitters and crocheters. Learn how to knit an adorable and easy to make hat!
Wednesdays
- Bingo! April 3, 10, 17, 1 – 3 pm
- Dominos, April 24, 1 pm
- Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, April 3, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!
- Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Department Head, April 17, 10 am. To be determined.
Thursdays
- Spring Fling Luncheons with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department, April 11 and April 25, 12 pm. Please call Rose for additional information and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.
Fridays
- New Program! Smartphone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm. Rachel and Charlotte Rooney of Healthy Aging MV are the instructors. Come and learn to love your smartphone! Get more comfortable texting and browsing the internet on your device! Refreshments served.
- Coloring Get Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to color and meet new friends!
Outreach
Our new assistant administrator / outreach coordinator, Ann Raymond, is here to assist you and family members with any outreach needs. She is here Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Please contact Ann at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.
We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.
On Monday, April 15, the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be closed in honor of Patriots’ Day.
All programs are subject to change.
Team work makes the dream work!