Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: April 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

All of our classes are live and in person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller.

Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY

Meeting ID: 732 230

Password: 027340

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09

Meeting ID :890 5226 6998

Password: 474213

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Password: 188397

April 2024 Highlights

Daily

Coffee and Tea, 9 am – 3 pm

Mondays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, April 1 and April 22, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Tuesdays

Town Wellness Clinic, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Peticare with Darci, 10 am, April 2 and April 16. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl & Bistro. For Oak Bluffs seniors, 11:15 am – 1:30 pm. Please call Rose to sign up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.

Knitting with Gloria Belushi, 1 – 3 pm. Come to meet other knitters and crocheters. Learn how to knit an adorable and easy to make hat!

Wednesdays

Bingo! April 3, 10, 17, 1 – 3 pm

Dominos, April 24, 1 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, April 3, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Department Head, April 17, 10 am. To be determined.

Thursdays

Spring Fling Luncheons with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department, April 11 and April 25, 12 pm. Please call Rose for additional information and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays

New Program! Smartphone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm. Rachel and Charlotte Rooney of Healthy Aging MV are the instructors. Come and learn to love your smartphone! Get more comfortable texting and browsing the internet on your device! Refreshments served.

Coloring Get Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to color and meet new friends!

Outreach

Our new assistant administrator / outreach coordinator, Ann Raymond, is here to assist you and family members with any outreach needs. She is here Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Please contact Ann at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.

On Monday, April 15, the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be closed in honor of Patriots’ Day.

All programs are subject to change.

Team work makes the dream work!