Patricia Claudette Anne Irwin was born in 1962 in Edmonton, Alberta, and passed away suddenly on June 21, 2024, in Calgary, when her undetectable weakened aorta tore.

Patty lived her best life. She was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, and friend. She loved people, and had a higher-level power to connect that made everyone feel comfortable, that she cared, and she often brought a sense of humor and wit to any situation.

Patty was first and foremost a great mother to Nick and Erin. She loved them more than anything. Patty had the ability to enjoy the journey, and appreciate the little things in life. A favorite piece of family lore is how she passed the time in car rides to Canmore by creating the mythical “Paul and Mark Stories,” two fictional young brothers who consistently got into problematic situations, always leading to hilarity. It was a unique way to transmit her humor, creativity, sense of adventure, and love of language to her children.

Patty embarked on a career as a tax lawyer after earning a law degree at the University of Toronto, class of 1988. She practiced at Stikeman Elliott in Toronto, then at Bennet Jones and McLeod Dixon in Calgary. Her U of T classmates and fellow Stikeman first-year lawyers had a special bond, and Patty remained lifelong friends with many.

Patty made all things food and drink a passion and a hobby for her family and it was a central part of all their lives and travels. The magic happened in her kitchens in Toronto, Calgary, Canmore, Martha’s Vineyard, and Victoria, where she cooked, entertained, and held court. Their dinner parties in Toronto were legendary: They would use every dish they owned, and laugh that the best parties ended with guests sleeping over. Last summer Patty fulfilled a lifelong dream of going to cooking school, surviving a three-week sweatshop with her good friend Iain at Ferrandi in Paris. If Patty could have just one more day, it would be spent in her kitchen cooking with Nick, Marie, and Erin, her best girlfriends sitting around the Island talking about each other’s lives, with Vincent pouring red wine and playing music.

Patty’s book club celebrated its 29th anniversary, and was a true sisterhood and community; members supported one another and their families through thick and thin. Through fate, Patty spent her last evening with her 10 best bookies, drinking wine and sharing. Patty cherished the friendship of these amazing women, as well as knowing the lives of their children and partners.

Patty’s Dad George passed away when she was 9, leaving Joan as a single mother who sacrificed everything for her children, setting an example that shaped Patty’s life. Patty was lucky to have Joan’s sister Claudia as a second mother figure. Patty especially remembered the generosity and shared experiences of their ski trips to Jasper — she thought Claudia and Glenn “really knew how to live life.” During her childhood, Patty and her siblings, Bob and Colleen, were able to freely roam the neighborhood with their friends. Grandparents Nick and Rose were a few doors down to shower them with love and treats.

As Claudia was to her, Patty was a second mother figure to Colleen’s children, Laura, John, and Adam; and to her brother Bob and his wife Leanne’s children, Brendan, Rebecca, Joshua, and Amy. Her friends Sandy and Kim would also say she was a similar second mother figure to Katie, Jessica, Emily, and Logan. Patty’s immediate family also includes her cousin Kevin’s wife, Angie, and their children, Sarah and Riley; Vincent’s brother, Jay, wife Shirley, and children Brandon and Derek; and Vincent’s sisters Sandra and Debra, and Debra’s husband, Stephen.

Patty was a lifelong learner and had many interests in addition to cooking and books. These included gardening, flowers, music (she played piano and clarinet), cycling, yoga, movies and TV, traveling, cats, sewing, grocery stores and markets, beer, wine, and coffee, hardcopy newspapers, and studying French. She enjoyed watching sports, particularly tennis with John and Chrissie, cycling with Phil and Paul, and cheering the Boston Bruins with Jack and Brick.

Patty was a friend and caregiver. She was dedicated to three of her best friends who passed away over her life: Jackie, Jane, and Belinda. Patty contributed for 10-plus years to helping the single mothers at Highbanks Society.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband and partner in adventure, Vince Chahley; her son, Nick; and daughter, Erin. Patty and Vincent Chahley had a lifelong romance, were best friends, and traveled the world together. Nick, Erin, and Vince will miss her every day of their lives.

In lieu of gifts, the family has set up a donation to STARS Air Ambulance in Patty’s name. They know that Patty would also like it if anyone who is so inclined would sign an organ donor card.

Patty’s funeral will be held in Calgary on July 5 at 1 pm, at St. Michael Catholic Community. The church will live-stream the service via its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The family plans to hold a celebration of life for Patty on Martha’s Vineyard in September or October of this year.