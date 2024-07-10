“Ghostlight,” a poignant and awardwinning film, plays at the M.V. Film Center throughout the weekend. The ghostlight of the title is a theatrical lighting device.

The film begins with Dan, played by Keith Kupferer, working at his construction job. He loses his cool and attacks a motorist, illustrating his explosiveness. Later, Dan will be put on leave from his job. Rita, played by Dolly De Leon, watches the episode by happenstance. She will play an important role as the story goes on.

In the meantime, Dan’s teen daughter Daisy, played by his real-life daughter Katherine Mallen Kupferer, is a handful of rebellious anger and hostility. At one point she stands in the middle of a street, daring an approaching car to stop. The film also explores how she is expelled from school, the impending results, and the therapy that follows.

In one scene, Dan’s wife Sharon (Tara Mallen, Kupferer’s real-life wife) starts planting a garden in the backyard of their house. The catch is that it also happens to be where their son Brian, who was 17, committed suicide.

The fact that the three Kupferer family members play the same familial roles in the film is insightful and effective.

Another element complicating the plot concerns the lawsuit the family has instigated against their son’s girlfriend, and the depositions involved. The nature of the lawsuit comes out later in the film. As this family drama unfolds, a doubtful Dan gets roped into joining the rehearsals of a community acting troupe by coworker Rita. As unlikely as that may seem, Dan is convincing both as a construction worker and a member of the acting team. This is because of his persuasiveness as an actor as well as a member of the amateur acting group.

At first, Dan doesn’t let either Sharon or Daisy know about his secret life with the acting group. Sharon even suspects Dan of having an affair, especially after she sees Dan and Rita hugging outside the rehearsal site.

Rita is the most experienced actor of the troupe, and plays an important role with Dan in their rehearsals. The play they are working on is “Romeo and Juliet,” and Dan is at first cast as Lord Capulet, later as Romeo. In one charming scene, the troupe’s director, Lanora (Hannah Dworkin), walks Dan and Rita through a kiss that is part of the play, illustrating how awkward Dan feels about his role in the rehearsal. It is also an example of how the play echoes the family’s story.

“Ghostlight” is a compelling and touching story of a family’s grief over the death of their son, the family dynamics involved, and the individual qualities of the family members.

Information and tickets for “Ghostlight” are available at mvfilmsociety.com.