Celtics trophy graces the Wharf Saturday night

The Boston Celtics’ newest Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, annually awarded to the team that wins the National Basketball Association finals, made a brief appearance at the Wharf Pub and Restaurant Saturday night just before 11 pm.

Steven Barnes, member of ownership and on the board of directors for the Boston Celtics, brought the 2-feet-tall, 30-pound trophy to the Atlantic restaurant, on the other side of Main Street, then carted it into the pub, his entourage cutting the line.

The Dock Street Fight Club, a local band, was in the middle of their set when the bar’s staff shouted, “Get out of the way, make room.” The sea of people parted as a large object passed by them, and those in the back craned their necks to see what caused such a commotion. The band quickly stopped playing. The phones came out as soon as inebriated eyes adjusted to the blinding light coming from the stage. And chants rang out in the pub chiding a certain Dallas Mavericks player — Kyrie Irving.

And then as quick as the trophy came, it left, disappearing through a private room next to the back bar. Hands reached out to touch it, hoping to soak up some of its good fortune.

“One of our regulars said he was going to bring it here,” Matt Davies, manager of the pub, said. That’s about all the warning they had.

Barnes is a member of the Boathouse & Field Club in Edgartown, Davies said. He works for Bain Capital Private Equity as managing director and chairman of Bain Capital Private Equity and is on the board of trustees for MVYouth, a non-profit that funds local organizations serving Island youth and grants educational scholarships.